Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $8,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $96.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.73. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a twelve month low of $89.70 and a twelve month high of $106.83. The company has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 44.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OTIS

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.