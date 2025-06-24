Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 199,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.7% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $48,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Mayport LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Rockline Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Covea Finance bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,135,000. Carr Financial Group Corp grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 6,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,611,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total value of $1,536,908.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,583 shares in the company, valued at $17,197,873.08. The trade was a 8.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,884,750. The trade was a 9.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $278.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $773.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $257.24 and a 200 day moving average of $251.71. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.90 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.