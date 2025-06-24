PFG Investments LLC Buys 6,507 Shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 233.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,291,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 99,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,714,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.15.

In related news, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $2,287,603.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,761.80. This represents a 29.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $2,135,520.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,950.54. This represents a 61.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $68.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.41. The Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $141.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.95 and its 200-day moving average is $83.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $616.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.62 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

