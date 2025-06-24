PFG Investments LLC Cuts Position in National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG)

PFG Investments LLC decreased its holdings in National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in National Grid Transco were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NGG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in National Grid Transco by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in National Grid Transco in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in National Grid Transco by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in National Grid Transco by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in National Grid Transco by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

NGG opened at $73.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $71.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.63. National Grid Transco, PLC has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $73.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.09.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.0345 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. National Grid Transco’s payout ratio is currently 78.27%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NGG shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas raised National Grid Transco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on National Grid Transco in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.40 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised National Grid Transco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.40.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

