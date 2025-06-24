PFG Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

PFG Investments LLC lessened its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,033.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Up 1.1%

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day moving average of $32.66. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $24.68 and a 52 week high of $39.17.

