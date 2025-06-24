PFG Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Seneca House Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $218.80 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $165.72 and a twelve month high of $222.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.17. The firm has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.3161 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

