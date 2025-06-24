PFG Investments LLC Has $486,000 Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 41,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 57.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 278,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. BTIG Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.37. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 74.89 and a current ratio of 74.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -328.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is -3,333.33%.

In related news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,260.76. This trade represents a 14.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 52,074 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $511,887.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,784.82. The trade was a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

