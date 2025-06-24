PFG Investments LLC Has $495,000 Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 458.3% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $118.40 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $114.51 and a 12-month high of $120.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.97.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.3629 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

