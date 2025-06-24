PFG Investments LLC Has $523,000 Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

PFG Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTWO. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 10,037.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,330,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,514,000 after buying an additional 3,297,648 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 6,181.7% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,713,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,322,000 after buying an additional 2,670,253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,098,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,396,000 after buying an additional 1,333,809 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,701,000 after buying an additional 853,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,751,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $85.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $99.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.24.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.2498 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

