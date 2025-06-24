PFG Investments LLC Has $633,000 Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

PFG Investments LLC lessened its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,358 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 2,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 133.9% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 126.2% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.
SAP Trading Up 1.2%
SAP stock opened at $291.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.52 billion, a PE ratio of 55.75, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.32. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $191.59 and a 52 week high of $311.40.
SAP Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $2.5423 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 35.25%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAP. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on SAP in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on SAP in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.83.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.
