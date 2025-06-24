PFG Investments LLC Has $633,000 Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

PFG Investments LLC lessened its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,358 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 2,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 133.9% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 126.2% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

SAP stock opened at $291.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.52 billion, a PE ratio of 55.75, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.32. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $191.59 and a 52 week high of $311.40.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 16.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $2.5423 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 35.25%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAP. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on SAP in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on SAP in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.83.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

