PFG Investments LLC Has $689,000 Holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report) by 83.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,235 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVI. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,919,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 734,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,444,000 after purchasing an additional 154,505 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,234,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,961,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,006,000 after purchasing an additional 115,441 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 497,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,451,000 after purchasing an additional 63,576 shares during the period.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVI opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.10 and its 200-day moving average is $27.29.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.0893 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.

