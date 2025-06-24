PFG Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 182,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,807,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,605,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,120,000 after buying an additional 77,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $436,000.

IWB opened at $329.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $316.05 and its 200 day moving average is $318.82. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $264.17 and a 12-month high of $337.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

