PFG Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

PFG Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Western Union during the first quarter worth about $149,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Western Union during the first quarter worth about $1,018,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Western Union by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 68,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $705,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Western Union by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 72,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 43,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.68. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $983.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 77.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.12%. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 35.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on WU shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.78.

About Western Union

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

