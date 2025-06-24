PFG Investments LLC Purchases 1,937 Shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $84,426,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $58,159,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Ares Capital by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,678,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,580 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $93,439,000 after purchasing an additional 881,450 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Ares Capital by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,951,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,068,000 after purchasing an additional 871,370 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

ARCC opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. Ares Capital Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day moving average of $21.92.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.32 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 43.50% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.66%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

