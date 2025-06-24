PFG Investments LLC Sells 16,744 Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

PFG Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,744 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZIM. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,389,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,823,000 after purchasing an additional 393,215 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter valued at $1,294,000. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZIM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $12.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $12.00 to $14.20 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Clarkson Capital lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 0.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $30.15.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 63.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 16.96%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.76%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile

(Free Report)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.