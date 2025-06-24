PFG Investments LLC Sells 183 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Essential Planning LLC. grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4,238.6% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,894,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,717 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,546,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,804,000 after acquiring an additional 30,257 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,482,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,007,000 after acquiring an additional 208,378 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,366,000 after acquiring an additional 129,366 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,006,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,006,000 after acquiring an additional 14,278 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $91.46 on Tuesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $88.95 and a 12-month high of $95.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.79 and a 200-day moving average of $91.09.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

