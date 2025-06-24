PFG Investments LLC Trims Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

PFG Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,327 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 971.9% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 343 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 18,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 431 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 729,201 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $53,195,212.95. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 196,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,305,495. The trade was a 78.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of BBY opened at $66.45 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.99 and a 52-week high of $103.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 46.40%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.11.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

