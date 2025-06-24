Praxis Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at about $345,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at about $1,860,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at about $931,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on UCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hovde Group raised shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Community Banks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

United Community Banks Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of UCB opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.78. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.93 and a 1 year high of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.82.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Sunday, June 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.50%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

