Praxis Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Hubbell by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 65 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:HUBB opened at $394.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.28. Hubbell Inc has a 12-month low of $299.43 and a 12-month high of $481.35.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.23). Hubbell had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $400.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $459.25.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 7,723 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.63, for a total value of $2,970,497.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,101 shares in the company, valued at $31,578,507.63. The trade was a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 400 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $154,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,122.83. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

