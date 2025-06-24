Praxis Investment Management Inc. Has $201,000 Stock Holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Robert Half by 613.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Robert Half by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Robert Half from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Robert Half from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BNP Paribas lowered Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $55.00 price objective on Robert Half and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $40.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.05. Robert Half Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.61 and a 1-year high of $78.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.98 and its 200-day moving average is $56.03.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 3.62%. Robert Half’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.00%.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

