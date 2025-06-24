Praxis Investment Management Inc. Has $252,000 Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in GameStop were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in GameStop by 223.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in GameStop by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in GameStop by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in GameStop by 100.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of GameStop in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen raised GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

GameStop Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61 and a beta of -0.69. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.73 and a 12 month high of $35.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.10.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $732.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.23 million. GameStop had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at GameStop

In other news, CEO Ryan Cohen purchased 500,000 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.55 per share, for a total transaction of $10,775,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,347,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,845,995.10. This trade represents a 1.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel William Moore sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $36,228.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,875.81. This trade represents a 5.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 515,000 shares of company stock worth $11,140,200. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

