Praxis Investment Management Inc. Invests $223,000 in Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,901,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,681,000 after acquiring an additional 863,326 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,923,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,738,000 after acquiring an additional 388,019 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 229.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,292,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,321,000 after acquiring an additional 900,283 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,280,000 after acquiring an additional 44,865 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,533,000 after acquiring an additional 70,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $138.84 on Tuesday. Hamilton Lane Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.59 and a 1 year high of $203.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.41. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $197.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 40.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $190.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $166.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.29.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

