Praxis Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $35,662,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,832,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,315,000 after acquiring an additional 801,083 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 8,601,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,752,000 after acquiring an additional 652,537 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 473.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 625,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,882,000 after buying an additional 516,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $8,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In related news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 1,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $29,126.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,374.40. This represents a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 6,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $132,590.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,164.82. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $177,028 over the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BXMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Up 1.0%

BXMT opened at $19.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -42.46 and a beta of 1.11. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $21.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.99.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -408.70%.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.