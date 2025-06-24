Praxis Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,140 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. cut its position in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,651,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,123,000 after purchasing an additional 323,745 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 8,576,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,955 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,953,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,117 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,716,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,620,000 after purchasing an additional 901,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,283,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,714,000 after acquiring an additional 834,506 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.34. DiamondRock Hospitality Company has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $254.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.47 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 4.57%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DRH. Bank of America upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.89.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

