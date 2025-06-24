Praxis Investment Management Inc. Sells 9,670 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,800 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 9,670 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,751 shares of the airline’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in American Airlines Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 133,774 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in American Airlines Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,525 shares of the airline’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in American Airlines Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,987 shares of the airline’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP grew its position in American Airlines Group by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 1,749 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group to $13.00 and gave the stock an “unchanged” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.68.

American Airlines Group Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of AAL stock opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.45.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The airline reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.10. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Profile

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.