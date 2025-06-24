Praxis Investment Management Inc. Takes $205,000 Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Option Care Health by 2,621.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Option Care Health by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 246,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Option Care Health by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 18,370 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Option Care Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $31.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.69. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Option Care Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OPCH

About Option Care Health

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.