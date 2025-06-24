Praxis Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 94.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

S has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Westpark Capital reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

SentinelOne Price Performance

S opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.42.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.95% and a negative net margin of 49.36%. The company had revenue of $229.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.39 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 11,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $202,853.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 596,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,900,948.96. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 10,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $201,100.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 473,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,618.71. This represents a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,825 shares of company stock worth $4,304,597. 4.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SentinelOne Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

