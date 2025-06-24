Promising Music Stocks To Research – June 22nd

Get alerts:

Apple, Amazon.com, Walt Disney, Alibaba Group, and Spotify Technology are the five Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business revolves around the music industry—this can include record labels, music-streaming services, instrument manufacturers, live-event promoters, and royalty-collection firms. By buying music stocks, investors gain exposure to revenue streams from streaming subscriptions, licensing and publishing fees, concert ticket sales, and related music‐industry activities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $4.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.00. 95,792,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,610,148. Apple has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.56.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.69. 75,281,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,160,197. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.33.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.61. 17,150,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,113,022. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $120.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $211.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.54.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.91. The company had a trading volume of 12,684,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,019,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.34 and a 200 day moving average of $112.08. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $148.43.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $707.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,528,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.68. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $288.07 and a 52-week high of $728.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $646.29 and a 200 day moving average of $574.67.

