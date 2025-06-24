Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 1.6%

PEG opened at $83.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.48. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $72.82 and a 12 month high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $109,220.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,523,831.18. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.