QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 583 Shares of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTG. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in MGIC Investment by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 61.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 20.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $27.73 on Tuesday. MGIC Investment Corporation has a one year low of $20.96 and a one year high of $27.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.89.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $306.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.66 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 63.49% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

MGIC Investment announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paula C. Maggio sold 20,000 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $529,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,169,393.55. This trade represents a 11.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

