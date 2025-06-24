Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $9,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 8,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised Discover Financial Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.64.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $197.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $122.34 and a 52-week high of $207.42.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

