Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $8.50 Million Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $8,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.15.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $105.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.94. The firm has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.38 and a 1 year high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 1,675,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $48,000,009.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,168,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,744,723.04. This trade represents a 112.29% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.