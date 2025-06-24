Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Holdings in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,075 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $6,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get lululemon athletica alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,848,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,854,160,000 after buying an additional 2,371,079 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,397,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,681,682,000 after buying an additional 571,657 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $947,682,000 after buying an additional 10,461 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,163,484 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $827,338,000 after buying an additional 556,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,781,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $681,163,000 after buying an additional 421,890 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on LULU. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of lululemon athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $276.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.26.

lululemon athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $225.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26. lululemon athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.97 and a fifty-two week high of $423.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $281.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.96.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 43.48% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

About lululemon athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.