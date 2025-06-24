Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,479 Shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $9,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,687,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,744,000 after acquiring an additional 177,232 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,543,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,212,000 after buying an additional 465,832 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $829,092,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,702,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,098,000 after buying an additional 1,744,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,552,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,880,000 after buying an additional 874,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.11.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $37.83 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes Company has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $49.40. The stock has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.19.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

