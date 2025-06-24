Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 193 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Gartner were worth $6,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Gartner alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $460,541,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,799,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 40,841.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 499,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $209,480,000 after acquiring an additional 497,852 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $165,476,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Gartner by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 390,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $189,172,000 after buying an additional 253,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Gartner from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Gartner from $401.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $515.89.

Gartner Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $398.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $366.05 and a 52 week high of $584.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $423.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $461.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.23.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.26. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.70% and a net margin of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.50, for a total value of $322,573.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,464 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,536. The trade was a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 3,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.17, for a total value of $1,537,330.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,063,741.30. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,426 shares of company stock worth $2,430,327 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.