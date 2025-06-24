Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,062 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rollins by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 38,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 37,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 target price on shares of Rollins and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Rollins from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.56.

In other news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $2,270,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 662,727 shares in the company, valued at $37,623,011.79. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $101,448.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,388.40. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,842 shares of company stock worth $2,480,861. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $57.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.34 and a 52 week high of $58.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $822.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.09 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

