Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 72.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 189,108 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $9,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hahn Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 74,059 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 274.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,466 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 14,998 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,620,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,152,690,000 after buying an additional 807,850 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,221,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.53.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $127.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.14. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.36 and a 1 year high of $163.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 9.79%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.59%.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 11,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.60, for a total value of $1,481,947.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,868,364. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Karen Sykes sold 5,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total value of $657,097.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,400,425.20. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,567 shares of company stock valued at $2,812,024 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

