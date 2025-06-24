Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Position Trimmed by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,426,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,497,000 after purchasing an additional 49,883 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,245,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,613,000 after buying an additional 292,348 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 894,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,078,000 after buying an additional 134,475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 760,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,726,000 after buying an additional 19,320 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 566,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,522,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHAK. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.40.

In related news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $70,160.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,392,869.92. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $1,301,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 396,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,602,343.60. This trade represents a 2.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,698 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,820. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $135.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 484.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.77. Shake Shack, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.93 and a 12 month high of $139.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.45.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Shake Shack had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shake Shack, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

