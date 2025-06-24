Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE SPG opened at $159.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.34 and a twelve month high of $190.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.30.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.04. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 67.32% and a net margin of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $168.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.44.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

