Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Holdings Decreased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $898,000. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Snowflake by 455.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 124,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after purchasing an additional 101,806 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,088,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $85,174.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,404,008.15. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.36, for a total value of $82,144,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 292,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,090,389.60. This trade represents a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 594,638 shares of company stock worth $121,002,038 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SNOW stock opened at $213.74 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $217.30. The firm has a market cap of $71.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.77 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.50 and its 200-day moving average is $172.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Snowflake from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (up previously from $196.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Snowflake from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.54.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

