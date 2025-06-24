Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) Shares Purchased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sprott Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 16,085 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Sprott Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $47.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.83 and a 200-day moving average of $36.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.22 million, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.46.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of gold mining firms. Firms with higher revenue growth, lower debt to equity and higher free cash flow yield receive more weight. SGDM was launched on Jul 15, 2014 and is managed by Sprott.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.