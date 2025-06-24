State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,840 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2,436.8% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 84.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 167.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABCB. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Ameris Bancorp Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $62.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $74.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.04.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $285.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.06 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.81%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

