State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 190 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 345.9% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,637,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,564 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 933.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,109,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,988 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 15,913.6% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,977,000 after purchasing an additional 446,057 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 148.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 664,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,799,000 after purchasing an additional 396,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,007,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,637,000 after purchasing an additional 289,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on J shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.86.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $128.25 on Tuesday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.23 and a 1 year high of $156.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.77 and a 200 day moving average of $127.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.26%.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

