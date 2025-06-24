Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Advisors LLC

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,569,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Tenaris by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,816,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,444,000 after buying an additional 778,021 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,271,000. Carrhae Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,545,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth $16,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Price Performance

Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. Tenaris S.A. has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $40.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average of $36.44.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.14. Tenaris had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Tenaris’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TS. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays set a $48.00 price objective on Tenaris and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Tenaris from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Tenaris from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tenaris from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TS

Tenaris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.