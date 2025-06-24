The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,390 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $4,150,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 9,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 8,337.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 369,542 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,171,000 after buying an additional 365,162 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on COO shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, May 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cooper Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.70.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Cooper Companies stock opened at $69.52 on Tuesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $112.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The medical device company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

