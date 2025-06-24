Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 83.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower stock opened at $154.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.12. The company has a market capitalization of $100.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.53, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $158.55.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 12.65%. Welltower’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 154.02%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WELL. Scotiabank raised their price target on Welltower from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.75.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

