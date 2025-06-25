17,714 Shares in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $56.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.06. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.79 and a 12-month high of $66.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.35). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

