2,162 Shares in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Get ExlService alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in ExlService by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in ExlService by 35.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $44.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.71. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $501.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.66 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ExlService from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EXLS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $1,152,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,226,971.06. This trade represents a 15.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund sold 14,580 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $692,987.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ExlService Profile

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.