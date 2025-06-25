22,150 Shares in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Purchased by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 22,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Get CommScope alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,752,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,542,000 after purchasing an additional 694,363 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,289,013 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996,931 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,126,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,715,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,421,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,035,000 after purchasing an additional 421,000 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Price Performance

NASDAQ COMM opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $7.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. CommScope had a net margin of 16.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on COMM. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CommScope from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CommScope from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COMM

About CommScope

(Free Report)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.