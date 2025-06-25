3,376 Shares in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 200.0% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAA. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.76.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $149.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.51 and a 1 year high of $173.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $549.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.515 dividend. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.93, for a total value of $396,264.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,949,563.09. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.85, for a total transaction of $28,865.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,552.20. The trade was a 5.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,313 shares of company stock worth $1,171,707. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.